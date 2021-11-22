Pak vs Ban: Babar Azam-led Pakistan register most T20I wins in 2021

Pakistan´s cricketers take selfie pictures after winning the third Twenty20 cricket match against Bangladesh at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on November 22, 2021. — AFP

Pakistan have become the team to win the most matches in the ongoing calendar year after they whitewashed Bangladesh in a three-match series in Dhaka — proving that they are performing tremendously.

Mohammad Nawaz struck a boundary off the last ball as Pakistan overcame late drama to beat Bangladesh by five wickets in Monday's third T20I for a series whitewash.

Pakistan are on top, with 17 wins from 26 matches. They have lost six and tied three matches. South Africa rank second, with 15 wins and eight losses from 23 matches.

New Zealand are third, with 13 wins and 10 losses, from 23 matches. Bangladesh are fourth, while England rank fifth. India are not in the top five — they rank seventh.

Pakistan had performed well in the recently concluded T20 World Cup and were the only Asian team to have made it to the semi-finals. However, a five-wicket defeat from Australia in the semis ended their World Cup campaign in a heartbreak.

Ahead of the series against Bangladesh, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam wanted the Men in Green to keep up the T20 World Cup momentum and play aggressive cricket in the series against the Tigers.

And the Men In Green did not disappoint their skipper in the T20I series. Pakistan will play a series of two Test matches from November 26 to December 4 against Bangladesh.