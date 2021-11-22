 
sports
Monday Nov 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Ban: Babar Azam-led Pakistan register most T20I wins in 2021

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 22, 2021

Pakistan´s cricketers take selfie pictures after winning the third Twenty20 cricket match against Bangladesh at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on November 22, 2021. — AFP
Pakistan´s cricketers take selfie pictures after winning the third Twenty20 cricket match against Bangladesh at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on November 22, 2021. — AFP

  • Pakistan are on top, with 17 wins, six losses, three ties from 26 matches.
  • South Africa rank second, with 15 wins, eight losses from 23 matches.
  • New Zealand are third, with 13 wins and 10 losses, from 23 matches.

Pakistan have become the team to win the most matches in the ongoing calendar year after they whitewashed Bangladesh in a three-match series in Dhaka — proving that they are performing tremendously.

Mohammad Nawaz struck a boundary off the last ball as Pakistan overcame late drama to beat Bangladesh by five wickets in Monday's third T20I for a series whitewash.

Pakistan are on top, with 17 wins from 26 matches. They have lost six and tied three matches. South Africa rank second, with 15 wins and eight losses from 23 matches.

New Zealand are third, with 13 wins and 10 losses, from 23 matches. Bangladesh are fourth, while England rank fifth. India are not in the top five — they rank seventh.

Pakistan had performed well in the recently concluded T20 World Cup and were the only Asian team to have made it to the semi-finals. However, a five-wicket defeat from Australia in the semis ended their World Cup campaign in a heartbreak.

Ahead of the series against Bangladesh, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam wanted the Men in Green to keep up the T20 World Cup momentum and play aggressive cricket in the series against the Tigers.

And the Men In Green did not disappoint their skipper in the T20I series. Pakistan will play a series of two Test matches from November 26 to December 4 against Bangladesh.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Ban: Drama in last over, when Pakistan almost lost the match

Pak vs Ban: Drama in last over, when Pakistan almost lost the match
Pak vs Ban: Shahnawaz Dahani takes maiden T20 wicket in first over

Pak vs Ban: Shahnawaz Dahani takes maiden T20 wicket in first over
Pak vs Ban: Shahnawaz Dahani asks mother to pray for him during emotional video call

Pak vs Ban: Shahnawaz Dahani asks mother to pray for him during emotional video call
Pak vs Ban: Shakib, Mushfiq to be included in Bangladesh Test squad

Pak vs Ban: Shakib, Mushfiq to be included in Bangladesh Test squad
Pak vs Ban: Pakistan shrug off late jitters to clean sweep T20I series against Bangladesh

Pak vs Ban: Pakistan shrug off late jitters to clean sweep T20I series against Bangladesh
Pak vs Ban: Shoaib Malik to miss today’s match due to son Izhaan's illness

Pak vs Ban: Shoaib Malik to miss today’s match due to son Izhaan's illness
WATCH: Shoaib Malik praises national squad for unity, achievements

WATCH: Shoaib Malik praises national squad for unity, achievements
Pak vs Ban: Babar Azam answers most Googled questions about him

Pak vs Ban: Babar Azam answers most Googled questions about him
Pak vs Ban: Babar Azam is in the 'mood' after consecutive wins

Pak vs Ban: Babar Azam is in the 'mood' after consecutive wins
'My running days are over': Shoaib Akhtar going for total knee replacement

'My running days are over': Shoaib Akhtar going for total knee replacement
Sania Mirza gives fans a peek into her iPhone

Sania Mirza gives fans a peek into her iPhone
Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma 'My rock' in latest Instagram post

Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma 'My rock' in latest Instagram post

Latest

view all