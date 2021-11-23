No controversial statements made during Asma Jahangir Conference, claims Bhoon

Supreme Court Bar Association President Ahsan Bhoon. Photo: file

A pre-planned conspiracy hatched against the judiciary, Ahsan Bhoon.

Says no controversial statements were made during the Asma Jahangir Conference.

“Criticism could be made within parameters of the law but not as part of a conspiracy,” he says.

KARACHI: Reacting to the criticism made by the senior government functionaries after the 3rd Asma Jahangir Conference, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Ahsan Bhoon Monday said that no controversial statements were made during the moot.

The conference made headlines when Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry refused to attend a session, saying it is a contempt that an absconder [former prime minister Nawaz Sharif] is allowed to speak after top judges spoke at the event.

Read more: In fiery speech, Chief Justice Gulzar slams critics, insists judges operating freely

Some participants had also made hard-hitting speeches during the conference.

Talking to journalists, the SCBA president refuted the statement of making the conference controversial.



He said that former chief justice Saqib Nisar had rejected the audio tape of his alleged conversion about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family circulating on social media, adding that he would not comment on it as the issue was premature.

The SCBA president said a pre-planned conspiracy was hatched against the judiciary.



“Criticism could be made within parameters of the law but not as part of a conspiracy,” Bhoon maintained.



Nawaz's speech concluding Asma Jahangir Conference 'contempt of judiciary': Fawad



Earlier on November 21, Fawad Chaudhry had said that the conclusion of the Asma Jahangir conference with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's speech was "a contempt of judges and judiciary".

"Conference addressed by CJP and senior judges was concluding with a speech by an absconder. It’s nothing but contempt of judges and the judiciary," Chaudhry had tweeted.

The federal minister later had said that he had turned down the invitation to the event, held in Lahore in memory of late human rights activist and trailblazing lawyer Asma Jahangir.

"I had been invited to the Asma Jahangir Conference today. I was told that the conference will conclude with the speech of an absconder," the minister had said.

Fawad had said that inviting Nawaz Sharif to make a speech at Asma Jahangir Conference was "tantamount to mocking the country and the constitution", therefore he had excused himself from attending the conference.

He had further said that he had advised the Supreme Court Bar Association to "remain neutral".

"Advised SCBA that they should remain neutral, only then lawyers can contribute!" he had written.