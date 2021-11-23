 
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
Adnan Siddiqui recalls three decades of being 'wedded' to television

Actor Adnan Siddiqui is marking World Television Day with a series of throwback photos from his most iconic dramas.

Turning to his Instagram on Monday, Adnan Siddiqui recalled how he thrived as an actor during simpler times with PTV and touched upon the importance of small screen in his career.

"Transitioning from modelling to acting, the world of small screen welcomed me with open arms rare for a greenhorn. That was the time of PTV. Only one channel to choose from, it meant top-notch quality: actors, writers, directors, screenplays….The 70s and 80s weren’t as technologically advanced and what the industry lacked here, it more than made up in the premium quality dramas it churned out. Television was informative, educative and entertaining—all rolled into one," wrote Adnan.

He added, "Three decades of being wedded to the small screen, I won’t have it any other way. It made me who I am. On World Television Day, have dug out these pictures from my early days. Can you name the dramas?"

Amongst the three photos posted by the Mere Paas Tum Ho star, fans were quick to recognize his stills from his stellar performance in drama serial Uroosa.

