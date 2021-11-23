PM Imran Khan orders inquiry against govt officer for comparing PTI govt with Taliban

— Radio Pakistan/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday ordered an inquiry against a top government official for criticising the PTI government on social media.



It is pertinent to mention here that the officer had commented on Facebook, stating that there is "another similarity between Taliban and Imran Khan-led PTI government as both are contemplating about how to run the government after coming into power."



Per the details mentioned in the text of the order, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director-General Dr Sanaullah Abbasi will conduct the inquiry against Shamimi.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the premier has directed the relevant authorities to complete the inquiry within 60 days.



As per the directives, the final report will be submitted to PM Imran Khan as Shamimi has breached the code of conduct. Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that the inquiry against the government official will be conducted under civil servant rules.