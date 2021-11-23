 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan orders inquiry against govt officer for comparing PTI govt with Taliban

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

— Radio Pakistan/File
— Radio Pakistan/File

  • Per details, FIA Director-General Dr Sanaullah Abbasi will conduct the inquiry.
  • The premier has directed relevant authorities to complete inquiry within 60 days.
  • Govt officer Hammad Shamimi had allegedly drawn similarities between the PTI government and the Taliban.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday ordered an inquiry against a top government official for criticising the PTI government on social media.

Earlier, a grade 21 officer — known as Hammad Shamimi — had allegedly drawn similarities between the PTI government and the Taliban.

It is pertinent to mention here that the officer had commented on Facebook, stating that there is "another similarity between Taliban and Imran Khan-led PTI government as both are contemplating about how to run the government after coming into power."

Per the details mentioned in the text of the order, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director-General Dr Sanaullah Abbasi will conduct the inquiry against Shamimi.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the premier has directed the relevant authorities to complete the inquiry within 60 days.

As per the directives, the final report will be submitted to PM Imran Khan as Shamimi has breached the code of conduct. Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that the inquiry against the government official will be conducted under civil servant rules.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan's sustainability at stake without a tax culture: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's sustainability at stake without a tax culture: PM Imran Khan
PTI Senator Ayub Afridi relinquishes seat for Shaukat Tarin’s election

PTI Senator Ayub Afridi relinquishes seat for Shaukat Tarin’s election
PM Imran Khan wins international sports award

PM Imran Khan wins international sports award
'Come out of leaks and fake videos': Fawad tells PML-N

'Come out of leaks and fake videos': Fawad tells PML-N
Award to Abhinandan: India has only made a mockery of itself, Pakistan says

Award to Abhinandan: India has only made a mockery of itself, Pakistan says
Pakistan's active COVID-19 cases drop below 15,000 after one year

Pakistan's active COVID-19 cases drop below 15,000 after one year
Nasla Tower’s pre-demolition work stopped over safety concerns

Nasla Tower’s pre-demolition work stopped over safety concerns
PAC warns of action if NAB chairman does not appear before it by Nov 29

PAC warns of action if NAB chairman does not appear before it by Nov 29
Alleged audio of Saqib Nisar: ‘US firm confident of tape’s integrity’

Alleged audio of Saqib Nisar: ‘US firm confident of tape’s integrity’
No controversial statements made during Asma Jahangir Conference, claims Bhoon

No controversial statements made during Asma Jahangir Conference, claims Bhoon
In meeting with US officials, PM stresses need to address Afghanistan's economic challenges

In meeting with US officials, PM stresses need to address Afghanistan's economic challenges
Sugar prices drop in Pakistan

Sugar prices drop in Pakistan

Latest

view all