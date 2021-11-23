Manisha Koirala lauds Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt’s acting prowess

Manisha Koirala says Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut's work is “on par with the world standards”

Nepalese actress Manisha Koirala revealed that she is a big fan of the new crop of actors in B-town, specially Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut whose work she says is “on par with the world standards”.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Koirala opened up about her favourite new-age actors, listing down names including Ranbir Kapoor and relative newcomer Kartik Aryan.

However, she reserved the best of her compliments for Alia and Kangana, saying, “I see Alia Bhatt's work and I say wow. I feel she is way beyond what I would have done. Kangana is also brilliant. I loved her in Queen.”

Both Alia and Kangana have done several critically-acclaimed roles in recent years in films like Manikarnika, Thalaivi, Udtaa Punjab, and Highway.