Keanu Reeves responds to rumours of working on a Marvel film

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves would love to be a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe, if he is every given an opportunity.

The Matrix star, who never fails to amaze audience with his acting prowess, says that working with Marvel would be an 'honor' however, he is currently doing no project with MCU.

“Isn’t it bigger than a universe? It’s almost like a Multiverse. It’s a Marvel-verse. It would be an honor. There’s some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something that no one’s really ever done. It’s special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that.”



Despite the star denial of signing up a Marvel film, fans highly anticipate to see the 57-year-old part of the banner in the near future.