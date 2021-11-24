‘Atrangi Re’s director responds to criticism, ‘we have a habit of judging people’

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re is receiving a lot of criticism for its casting and in response to the objections, the film’s director Aanand L Rai recently broke his silence.

As soon as the cast of the upcoming film was unveiled, critics questioned starring of a younger female actor opposite to a much senior male lead.

During his conversation with Mid-Day, Rai said, “Atrangi means funnily weird. If a filmmaker shows patience in making a film, it's his small expectation that people wait and understand the reason behind such a cast.

We have a habit of judging people. I want people to watch the film for two hours, and react to it thereafter."

The Tanu Weds Manu film-maker also expressed, “I am not worried as a filmmaker. I am not here to make formulaic films. If I go wrong, I can be critiqued.”

“People who make cinema learn with every effort. With every success, I learn what's right. With every failure, I learn what went wrong," he added.