Which team will Shahid Afridi play for in next PSL?

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi says even he does not know yet which team he will be a part of in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Afridi said the owners of Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators love him, and that he will leave it up to them to decide which team he will play for in the next season of PSL.

A day earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the PSL franchises held consultations over the schedule for the PSL draft and the league itself. Further consultations between PCB and the PSL franchises are expected to be held today (Wednesday) too.

The PSL draft is likely to be held on December 6 and 8, as per sources.

It was proposed that the first phase of PSL-7 start from Karachi on January 25 and the second phase start from February 5 in Lahore.

The sources that the arrival of teams and foreign players in Karachi for the league is likely to start from January 15.