Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab reacts to honourable Grammy nomination: 'Shock'

Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab reacts to honorable Grammy nomination: 'Shock'

Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab is experiencing a rush of emotions after her honourable Grammy nomination.

The star, who is famous for her jazz and neo-Sufi idioms music, turned to her Twitter on Wednesday, hours after receiving her first ever international nod and expressed her excitement ahead of the awards.

"Shock awe and happiness," tweeted Arooj, trying to grasp the surreal moment.



Arooj is nominated for the category of Best New Artist at the 64th Grammy Awards.

The budding singer is competing against famous names, including Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, FINNEAS, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid Laroi, Arlo Parks, and Saweetie.

Some of Arooj's famous tracks include Mohabbat, Saan Lo, Diya Hai and Inaayat.