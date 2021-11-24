 
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
Salman Khan recalls his first meeting with Aayush Sharma

Salman Khan recently got candid about his impression of Aayush Sharma when sister, Arpita Khan introduced him for marriage.

During his interview with Indian Express, the Dabangg actor shared that Sohail Khan was gearing up for a film with Sharma, unaware of his relationship with sister.

The Ek The Tiger actor explained, “We were doing this film earlier. We still have the script. It was for me but I had passed that age. The title of the film was My Punjabi Nikaah.

So Sohail came to me saying that they are planning to look for somebody else. Sohail then told me that he has seen this guy at the gym and thinks he is ideal for the character."

After two days, I told him to sign that guy and go ahead, but Sohail told me that he’s not been coming to the gym. He used to be regular and then suddenly we couldn’t find him."

Detailing their first meeting Sharma, Khan said, "Then one day Arpita called...we all went to meet her. And, we see this boy standing with Arpita, my father and mother. We had seen him around earlier too.

And then Arpita said, ‘Dad, I want to marry him.’ I asked her if he is the guy from the gym, she said yes. I asked Sohail if he is the same guy he thought for his film, he said yes. So I told him I’ll make the film for free with him (Translated into English)’," he added.

