Wednesday Nov 24 2021
Junaid Safdar's valima date confirmed, ceremony to be held in Lahore

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

Junaid Safdar (right), and the bride, Aisha Saif (left), during the nikah ceremony, at the Lanesborough Hotel in London, on August 22, 2021. — Twitter/Maryam Nawaz
Junaid Safdar (right), and the bride, Aisha Saif (left), during the nikah ceremony, at the Lanesborough Hotel in London, on August 22, 2021. — Twitter/Maryam Nawaz

Junaid Safdar, the son of PML-N President Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar, will celebrate his valima (wedding reception) in Lahore and the date of the ceremony has also been confirmed. 

Speaking during the hearing of Maryam Nawaz's case in the accountability court of Islamabad, her lawyer —  Azam Nazir Tarar — confirmed December 17 as the date of the ceremony. He, therefore, requested the judge to fix the next hearing on some other date.

It may be recalled that Junaid Safdar tied the knot with Ayesha Saif, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif's long-term ally Saif-ur-Rehman, on August 22 in London after which photos and videos of their nikkah went viral on social media. 

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who lives in London, also attended the ceremony. 

On the other hand, Maryam Nawaz and her husband could not be present at the wedding ceremony as her name has been added to the exit control list (ECL), which bars her from leaving the country before the conclusion of the court cases against her. 

