 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Euphoria season 2 trailer out now! Zendaya's blockbuster show gets better

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

Zendaya fans, rejoice!

The 25-year-old actor turned to her Instagram on Tuesday to share the official trailer of her HBO Max series, out on January 9,2022.

More than two years after it first premiered, Euphoria will finally return for its sophomore season, HBO revealed on Tuesday.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 related complications, the famous show is all-set to hit screens with a more intense story line this time around.

The trailer starts with Zendaya lying down on Rue's messy bed while the narration plays, "When you're younger, everything feels so permanent,' the Emmy winner narrates over shots of birthday parties and club scenes. 'But as you get older, you begin to realize ... nothing is. And everyone you love can drift away."

Zendaya portrays Rue Bennett in Euphoria, a teenager trying to kick her drug addiction while going back to school.  

