 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen in trouble for eyebrow transplant: 'Rich People Problems'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

Chrissy Teigen in trouble for eyebrow transplant: Rich People Problems
Chrissy Teigen in trouble for eyebrow transplant: 'Rich People Problems'

American model Chrissy Teigen is receiving flak for her latest eyebrow implant.

The 35-year-old, who turned to her Instagram stories over the weekend to give her fans a glimpse of her new eyebrows, was not well received by keyboard critics.

Responding to the criticism on Monday, John Legend's wife responded to all those who said she is out of touch with reality.

“WHY are peoples so f—king riled up over any little thing I do? You’re gonna give yourselves a heart attack,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of a Daily Mail article referencing the backlash over the transplant.

Sharing her transplant photo on Sunday, the mother-of-two wrote: "I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery,” she wrote in part, tagging Dr. Jason Diamond and Dr. Jason Champagne before sharing photos of the “crazy” results and warning teens to not “pluck [their eyebrows] all off like I did."

Chrissy Teigen in trouble for eyebrow transplant: Rich People Problems

"The world is going to hell in a hand basket but thank heaven that Chrissy Teigen was able to transplant her eyebrows!" wrote one user on Twitter.

"Saw the headline of an article yesterday that @chrissyteigen got an eyebrow transplant. #richpeopleproblems #tryingnottojudge,” another wrote, before adding, “Me? Trying to continue to pay bills and live life," added another, bashing the model for being priviledged.

More From Entertainment:

BBC accused of allowing Meghan Markle's 'cheerleader' to spread misinformation

BBC accused of allowing Meghan Markle's 'cheerleader' to spread misinformation

Piers Morgan lashes out at Adil Ray over 'baby' comments for him

Piers Morgan lashes out at Adil Ray over 'baby' comments for him
BTS' 'Boy With Luv' becomes fastest K-pop boy group MV to surpass 1.4B views

BTS' 'Boy With Luv' becomes fastest K-pop boy group MV to surpass 1.4B views
Euphoria season 2 trailer out now! Zendaya's blockbuster show gets better

Euphoria season 2 trailer out now! Zendaya's blockbuster show gets better
Miley Cyrus reacts to 2022 Grammy snub, ‘In good company”

Miley Cyrus reacts to 2022 Grammy snub, ‘In good company”
Another face-to-face meeting for Queen Elizabeth amid health concerns

Another face-to-face meeting for Queen Elizabeth amid health concerns

Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant partner Georgina Rodriquez flaunts her incredible fashion sense

Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant partner Georgina Rodriquez flaunts her incredible fashion sense
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk relationship dynamic laid bare

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk relationship dynamic laid bare

Kourtney Kardashian leaves fans swooning with her fit physique amid pregnancy rumours

Kourtney Kardashian leaves fans swooning with her fit physique amid pregnancy rumours
Selena Gomez reacts to her first-ever Grammy nomination

Selena Gomez reacts to her first-ever Grammy nomination
Is Britney Spears starring with The Weeknd in HBO’s ‘The Idol’?

Is Britney Spears starring with The Weeknd in HBO’s ‘The Idol’?

Machine Gun Kelly blasts Grammy's Recording Academy for snubbing him

Machine Gun Kelly blasts Grammy's Recording Academy for snubbing him

Latest

view all