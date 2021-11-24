Chrissy Teigen in trouble for eyebrow transplant: 'Rich People Problems'

American model Chrissy Teigen is receiving flak for her latest eyebrow implant.

The 35-year-old, who turned to her Instagram stories over the weekend to give her fans a glimpse of her new eyebrows, was not well received by keyboard critics.

Responding to the criticism on Monday, John Legend's wife responded to all those who said she is out of touch with reality.

“WHY are peoples so f—king riled up over any little thing I do? You’re gonna give yourselves a heart attack,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of a Daily Mail article referencing the backlash over the transplant.

Sharing her transplant photo on Sunday, the mother-of-two wrote: "I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery,” she wrote in part, tagging Dr. Jason Diamond and Dr. Jason Champagne before sharing photos of the “crazy” results and warning teens to not “pluck [their eyebrows] all off like I did."

"The world is going to hell in a hand basket but thank heaven that Chrissy Teigen was able to transplant her eyebrows!" wrote one user on Twitter.

"Saw the headline of an article yesterday that @chrissyteigen got an eyebrow transplant. #richpeopleproblems #tryingnottojudge,” another wrote, before adding, “Me? Trying to continue to pay bills and live life," added another, bashing the model for being priviledged.