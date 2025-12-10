Zendaya’s formal invitation shocks fans: ‘That’s not Tom Holland’

Zendaya made a shocking announcement, cordially inviting fans to the ultimate drama.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, December 9, Tom Holland’s fiancée shared the first poster for her upcoming film The Drama, co-starring Robert Pattinson.

The first glimpse of the movie, set for release on April 3, 2026, shows the 29-year-old actress striking a cosy pose with the Batman star while flashing a sparkly ring on her wedding finger.

The text on the poster reads, “You are cordially invited to The Drama, written & directed by Kristoffer Borgli. Save the Date April 3.”

The Dune star added a playful caption to the reveal, “THE DRAMA. Formal invitation to follow.”

As the Golden Globe award winner is already engaged to her Spider-Man co-star, fans went wild for a split second, thinking it was an actual wedding invitation, only to be thrown off after seeing Pattinson, 39, in the picture.

After a brief moment of confusion, fans realised it was a promotional stunt for her new film and rushed to the comments with their reactions.

One fan wrote, “Why did I think this was you and Tom’s wedding invitation for a second [crying emoji]?”

Another joked, “My first reaction was, ‘That’s not Tom Holland!!’ Then I realized it’s for a TV show! [laughing emoji].”

Months before the poster reveal, Zendaya and Pattinson, who welcomed his first child–a daughter–with his fiancée Suki Waterhouse in March 2024, had already been spotted filming scenes for the upcoming A24 movie in Boston.

Candid on-set photos and videos show the two actors in character, walking through city streets and crossing intersections.

Last year a video went viral capturing the pair filming a scene where they were crossing the road when a car runs a red light, prompting Zendaya’s character to yell and throw a drink at the vehicle.

The romantic comedy-drama reportedly centers on a couple whose relationship is put to the test right before their wedding day.

For the unversed, the Euphoria actress and Holland, 29, got engaged at the end of 2024, sometime between Christmas and New Year’s.

The news broke in early January 2025 after she debuted her engagement ring at the Golden Globes, which was later acknowledged by Holland’s father.