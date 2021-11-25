Fans attack Royal Family over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leaking claims: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s loyal fans have taken to social media in a fury over the fresh leaking claims against them.

BBC Media Editor Amol Rayan believes that with "One prince choosing to play the game, the other is trying to change the rules of the game."

There were also suggestions within the documentary that many negative comments on Meghan Markle were leaked by royal courtiers as well.

In light of this, royal expert Robert Jobson sat down with Australia's Sunrise and was quoted saying, “They can deny it all they like until they're blue in the face, but there's been an awful lot of leaking particularly from Kensington Palace."

Even royal fans have erupted into a frenzy over the revelation. Many find Prince William’s alleged actions and branded him “disappointing” and “jealous”.

There are others who called out Prince William’s alleged behavior and believe “As soon as Harry finds someone he loves and he's happy and doing great work in that hateful country, he becomes jealous and turns on him!"