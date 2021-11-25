 
pakistan
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
SKSohail Khan

PBC demands independent commission to probe into Saqib Nisar’s alleged audio clip

By
SKSohail Khan

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Pakistan Bar Councils logo. — File photo
  • PBC demands an independent inquiry commission be constituted to inquire into the allegations pertaining to audio and video recordings. 
  • The commission should formulate its recommendations for appropriate actions against the responsible person by fixing responsibility. 
  • The PBC also shows its concerns over the price hike of daily commodities, unemployment, and worsening law and order situation.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Wednesday demanded the formation of an independent commission to probe the audio clip attributed to former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

The demand came during a meeting held here at the Supreme Court jointly chaired by PBC's Vice Chairman Khushdil Khan and Executive Committee Chairman Fahim Wali Khan, The News reported.

An audio clip was leaked by a news portal FactFocus earlier this week in which the former CJP was allegedly speaking to an unidentified person about the cases of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz. Saqib Nisar, however, has denied that he discussed the matter with anyone and termed the audio as "fabricated".

In a press release issued after the PBC meeting, the apex lawyer's body demanded that an independent inquiry commission comprising a retired chief justice, a senior lawyer of great repute and a senior parliamentarian of impeccable character be constituted to inquire into the recent allegations pertaining to audio and video recordings, whereby the independence of the judiciary has been brought into question.

The house resolved that the commission should formulate its recommendations for appropriate actions against the responsible person by fixing responsibility to ensure the fundamental rights of the people of Pakistan and restore public confidence in the judicial system.

Meanwhile, the PBC also took exception to the conduct of visits by the judicial officers to various schools on the orders of the superior authorities, which is beyond the dignity and status of the judiciary and is also violative of the fundamental rights of the citizens of Pakistan. 

The house also showed its concerns over the price hike of daily commodities, increase in unemployment, worsening law and order situation and target-killings of innocent people including lawyers and media persons.

It expressed reservations over the passing of 33 bills in a single day by the federal government without the consensus of the opposition, severe conditionality of the IMF imposed upon the government of Pakistan in respect of getting a loan and continuous devaluation of the Pakistani rupee.

The council authorized the vice-chairman to convene a convention in Islamabad, where all stakeholders i.e. representatives of bar bodies, civil society, media and political parties would be invited to discuss prevailing issues. 

The meeting was attended by PBC members including Syed Amjad Shah, Mahmood Masood Chishti, Ahsen Bhoon and Abid Saqi.

