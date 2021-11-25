 
sports
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Ban: Pakistan announce 12-man squad for first Test match

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Pakistan captain Babar Azam after playing a shot. Photo: AFP
Pakistan captain Babar Azam after playing a shot. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday announced the 12-man squad for the first Test match against Bangladesh. 

The Men in Green will clash with hosts Bangladesh in Chittagong's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Friday, November 26. 

Here is the squad, led by skipper Babar Azam:

  • Babar Azam - Captain
  • Mohammad Rizwan - Vice captain (wicketkeeper)
  • Abdullah Shafique
  • Abid Ali
  • Azhar Ali
  • Faheem Ashraf
  • Fawad Alam
  • Hasan Ali
  • Imam-ul-Haq
  • Nauman Ali
  • Sajid Khan
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi

"Our team is impressive and this time around, will make a good impression in the Test Championship," said skipper Babar Azam during a press conference today. 

Azam acknowledged that the team had had less time to adjust to Test cricket after months of playing T20 matches. 

The Pakistani skipper said his team was not taking Bangladesh lightly. "Conditions here are different [than Pakistan is used to] hence we cannot take Bangladesh lightly," he said. "These conditions are a bit difficult and batters have to stick around on the crease to get settled."

Babar Azam said the Men in Green will have to play with focus and patience to do well in the series. 

The two sides will follow up the first Test match with another on Saturday, December 4 at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium Mirpur, Dhaka. 

Pakistan will be brimming with confidence when they take the field tomorrow against Bangladesh. The visitors completed a 3-0 whitewash over the hosts last week, winning the third and last T20 match of the series in thrilling fashion. 

More From Sports:

Women can continue playing cricket in Afghanistan: ACB chairman

Women can continue playing cricket in Afghanistan: ACB chairman
Pak vs Ban: Dahani 'happy' to be home with 'naughty nephew' after T20 win

Pak vs Ban: Dahani 'happy' to be home with 'naughty nephew' after T20 win
Pak vs Ban: Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed display teamwork in practice ahead of Test

Pak vs Ban: Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed display teamwork in practice ahead of Test
BBC drop ex-England captain Vaughan from Ashes coverage amid racism allegations

BBC drop ex-England captain Vaughan from Ashes coverage amid racism allegations
Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh's Mahmudullah announces retirement from Test

Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh's Mahmudullah announces retirement from Test
Wisden selects 'man for all situations' Rizwan in World Test XI team

Wisden selects 'man for all situations' Rizwan in World Test XI team
Babar Azam stays atop T20I player rankings for batting

Babar Azam stays atop T20I player rankings for batting
Which team will Shahid Afridi play for in next PSL?

Which team will Shahid Afridi play for in next PSL?
PCB reduces compensation of centrally contracted players for domestic matches

PCB reduces compensation of centrally contracted players for domestic matches
Pak vs Ban: Pakistan to gear up for Test clash with nets session tomorrow

Pak vs Ban: Pakistan to gear up for Test clash with nets session tomorrow
Shoaib Malik thanks fans for sending love and wishes for son Izhaan's recovery

Shoaib Malik thanks fans for sending love and wishes for son Izhaan's recovery
Ramiz Raja unhappy with PCB's NHPC, wants to sack coaches: sources

Ramiz Raja unhappy with PCB's NHPC, wants to sack coaches: sources

Latest

view all