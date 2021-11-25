 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 25 2021
Hrithik Roshan lauds web space for breaking 'fixed mould of a superstar'

Hrithik Roshan lauds web space for breaking 'fixed mould of a superstar' 

Hrithik Roshan recently opened up on the web space's role in breaking through the ‘fixed mould of a superstar’ and helping in overall evolution of the industry.

During his virtual masterclass, the Bang Bang star said, “I am delighted about the fact that so many new actors have come in. The scope has gone up, and the talent that I have been watching on screen is just so incredible!”

“ It makes me happy as I feel that all kinds of people in our social environment need to be represented in beautiful ways on screen," he added.

"With that, I feel that the mould of a superstar, which had been created, is breaking. There was this fixed mould of a superstar that actors had to fit into. And it was very disconnected with what is real. This mould, I feel, is evolving into something better.

I think it can now be customised! So, for all those who want to make it now, they should be putting in a lot of hard work,” explained the Filmfares award winner.

The 47-year-old actor also got candid about how puts forward a flawless performance on screens. 

Roshan said, “The first thing is to find a connection with the character in the script.

Once you have laid that foundation where you know that the emotions that your character is going through resonate with you, then half the job is done. From there starts the whole journey of seeking and searching. You are constantly searching to find that guy (character) within you,” he added.

