Pak vs Ban: Babar Azam worried over absence of batting coach ahead of Bangladesh Test

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam playing a shot. File photo

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam Thursday spoke about the unavailability of a batting coach with the side, saying that the Men in Green should have had one but the decision to appoint a batting coach rests with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In a virtual press conference from Chittagong, the all-format Pakistani captain spoke about pitches in Bangladesh, describing them as slow.

Aussie batting legend Matthew Hayden was appointed by the PCB as batting consultant for the T20 World Cup. He was hired after Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younus stepped down from their coaching roles in September.

The first Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh starts tomorrow in Chittagong.

Babar Azam spoke about the team's performance, saying that he expected them to perform well in the series.

“The batting line-up includes senior players who play spinners well. The players joining the Test squad were playing domestic cricket and we will benefit from this," he stated.



He said that this Test series is also important for Pakistan, adding that the team will try to keep up the winning momentum [from the T20 series].

Babar Azam praised the Test team, saying that he was confident they will perform well in the Test Championship as "there are more matches at home grounds".

He said that the Bangladesh team is a dangerous side even in the absence of senior players. Azam said they cannot be taken lightly as conditions are difficult in Bangladesh.

“It is not easy to play here. We have to focus and play with patience, we will also try to stay on the wicket.”

Babar Azam said the team got less time to prepare for Test cricket after the T20 World Cup. However, he said the cricketers are professionals and will have to adjust to Test cricket soon.

“We have been playing white-ball cricket for many months now we have to adapt to red-ball cricket as soon as possible, we have top spinners in the team," he said.

When asked about his below-par performance during the recently concluded T20 series against Tigers, Babar Azam said it is not necessary for him to perform well in every series. Other team members will also have to step up, he added.

“It is good that other batsmen took responsibility and scored runs,” he said.