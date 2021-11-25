 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Thanksgiving 2021: What it is and why do Americans celebrate it?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Thanksgiving 2021: What is it and why do Americans celebrate it?
Thanksgiving 2021: What is it and why do Americans celebrate it?

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November annually in the United States. The days marks when people of the US pay gratitude for the blessings of the previous year. 

The day marks the beginning of the holiday season in the US and this year, it falls on Thursday, 25 November.

Americans celebrate Thanksgiving with their friends and families and decorate their houses. Some of the famous Thanksgiving recipes include turkey, pumpkin pie, bread stuffing, potatoes, and cranberries.

The history of Thanksgiving dates back to the first feast that was shared between colonists, later known as Pilgrims and the Wampanoag Indians in Massachusetts.

Later, in the year 1863, the then President of the US, Abraham Lincoln had announced a national day of ‘Thanksgiving’ to be celebrated on Thursday, 26 November.

Other countries that celebrate Thanksgiving enlist Brazil, Canada, Germany, and Japan. The holiday is celebrated during the second week of October in Canada.

More From Entertainment:

Raven-Symone to reunite with ‘Cheetah Girls’ co-star Adrienne Bailon in new show

Raven-Symone to reunite with ‘Cheetah Girls’ co-star Adrienne Bailon in new show
Grammy CEO defends nominating Marilyn Manson despite assault accusations

Grammy CEO defends nominating Marilyn Manson despite assault accusations
Thanksgiving 2021: check what stores are open and closed for shopping

Thanksgiving 2021: check what stores are open and closed for shopping
Thanksgiving 2021: Start time, performers for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade this year

Thanksgiving 2021: Start time, performers for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade this year
Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall signs with Harry Styles' management for solo career

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall signs with Harry Styles' management for solo career
Travis Scott spotted for the first since Astroworld stampede

Travis Scott spotted for the first since Astroworld stampede
Benedict Cumberbatch urges people to end toxic masculinity in society

Benedict Cumberbatch urges people to end toxic masculinity in society

'Blinding Lights' dethrones 'The Twist' as all-time No.1 Billboard single

'Blinding Lights' dethrones 'The Twist' as all-time No.1 Billboard single
Paris Hilton sends temperature soaring with new Bora Bora honeymoon photo

Paris Hilton sends temperature soaring with new Bora Bora honeymoon photo
Jared Leto reveals he landed in trouble once over drug dealing

Jared Leto reveals he landed in trouble once over drug dealing

Inside Britney Spears' 'low-key' Thanksgiving plans with Sam Asghari, kids

Inside Britney Spears' 'low-key' Thanksgiving plans with Sam Asghari, kids
Gigi Hadid seen out and about after Zayn Malik, Yolanda altercation

Gigi Hadid seen out and about after Zayn Malik, Yolanda altercation

Latest

view all