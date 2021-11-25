Swara Bhasker begins process of adopting a child, on waiting list

Swara Bhasker revealed in a recent interview that she’s already on the waiting list to adopt a child

Bollywood star Swara Bhasker is opting for parenthood via adoption, revealing in a recent interview that she’s already on the waiting list to adopt a child, reported The Indian Express.

Swara, an avid campaigner for orphans in India, has reportedly signed up at the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) as a ‘Prospective Adoptive Parent’ and has been put on the waiting list.

The Veere Di Wedding actor told Mid-Day, “I’ve always wanted a family and children. I realised that adoption was a way to marry these things.”

“Luckily in India, the State allows single women to adopt. I met many couples who have adopted children, met some children who were adopted and are now almost adults. I read up on the process and experience,” she added.

Swara also said that her own parents are fully supportive of her decision.

“I know the waiting period is long, often as long as three years, but I can’t wait to be a parent to a child through adoption,” she shared.