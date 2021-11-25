 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Swara Bhasker begins process of adopting a child, on waiting list

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Swara Bhasker revealed in a recent interview that she’s already on the waiting list to adopt a child
Swara Bhasker revealed in a recent interview that she’s already on the waiting list to adopt a child

Bollywood star Swara Bhasker is opting for parenthood via adoption, revealing in a recent interview that she’s already on the waiting list to adopt a child, reported The Indian Express.

Swara, an avid campaigner for orphans in India, has reportedly signed up at the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) as a ‘Prospective Adoptive Parent’ and has been put on the waiting list.

The Veere Di Wedding actor told Mid-Day, “I’ve always wanted a family and children. I realised that adoption was a way to marry these things.”

“Luckily in India, the State allows single women to adopt. I met many couples who have adopted children, met some children who were adopted and are now almost adults. I read up on the process and experience,” she added.

Swara also said that her own parents are fully supportive of her decision.

“I know the waiting period is long, often as long as three years, but I can’t wait to be a parent to a child through adoption,” she shared. 

More From Showbiz:

Twinkle Khanna's version of Easy On Me will make Adele 'roll off to the deep end'

Twinkle Khanna's version of Easy On Me will make Adele 'roll off to the deep end'
Abhishek Bachchan wants to make his dad Amitabh Bachchan proud: 'I'm his son and biggest fan'

Abhishek Bachchan wants to make his dad Amitabh Bachchan proud: 'I'm his son and biggest fan'
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan poses with Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan poses with Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan

Hrithik Roshan lauds web space for breaking 'fixed mould of a superstar'

Hrithik Roshan lauds web space for breaking 'fixed mould of a superstar'

John Abraham gets emotional as he recalls visiting Amitabh Bachchan’s house

John Abraham gets emotional as he recalls visiting Amitabh Bachchan’s house
AR Rahman's daughter amazes with spiritual singing at Dubai Expo 2020

AR Rahman's daughter amazes with spiritual singing at Dubai Expo 2020
Maya Ali lashes out on 'barbaric' lawyers, appeals PM Imran Khan to cancel their license

Maya Ali lashes out on 'barbaric' lawyers, appeals PM Imran Khan to cancel their license

Aymen Saleem lauds co-star Ayeza Khan's professionalism on set: 'I've learnt alot'

Aymen Saleem lauds co-star Ayeza Khan's professionalism on set: 'I've learnt alot'
Sanam Saeed wants to work with this Bollywood superstar in India

Sanam Saeed wants to work with this Bollywood superstar in India
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh go crazy at 'Brown Munde' singer AP Dhillon concert: Watch

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh go crazy at 'Brown Munde' singer AP Dhillon concert: Watch
Varun Dhawan sets internet on fire with his intense glare in ‘Bhediya’s poster

Varun Dhawan sets internet on fire with his intense glare in ‘Bhediya’s poster
Kiara Advani lauds ‘Jersey’s trailer, Shahid Kapoor reacts

Kiara Advani lauds ‘Jersey’s trailer, Shahid Kapoor reacts

Latest

view all