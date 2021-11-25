G-Eazy pens heart-wrenching tribute to mourn death of his mother

G-Eazy penned down a heart-wrenching tribute as he announced the death of his mother, Suzanne Olmsted on Instagram.

The Me, Myself & I rapper on Wednesday wrote a detailed caption along with a series of adorable pictures of his late mother.

The 32-year-old rapper expressed, “I love you so much. The shock still won’t let me accept the feeling that I’ll never get to hug you in person again. My queen, my hero, my everything… my mom,” wrote the rapper whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum.

The These Things Happen hit-maker also got candid about going thorugh the pain of losing one’s parents as he shared, “The tears won’t stop. My eyes hurt, my face hurts, my body hurts, everywhere hurts. There’s no safe place to hide and there’s no way to lay, sit, or stand that doesn’t hurt.”

“The pain is enormous. But I know you’re out of yours and that brings me peace,” he added.

The rapper also recalled his late mother as a source of inspiration for him as he wrote, “The power of your plight to survive and protect us against all odds will forever be awe-inspiring. You were the definition of super-human… the context of which I gained gradually throughout my life.

