 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

G-Eazy pens heart-wrenching tribute to mourn death of his mother

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

G-Eazy pens heart-wrenching tribute to mourn death of his mother
G-Eazy pens heart-wrenching tribute to mourn death of his mother

G-Eazy penned down a heart-wrenching tribute as he announced the death of his mother, Suzanne Olmsted on Instagram.

The Me, Myself & I rapper on Wednesday wrote a detailed caption along with a series of adorable pictures of his late mother.

The 32-year-old rapper expressed, “I love you so much. The shock still won’t let me accept the feeling that I’ll never get to hug you in person again. My queen, my hero, my everything… my mom,” wrote the rapper whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum.

The These Things Happen hit-maker also got candid about going thorugh the pain of losing one’s parents as he shared, “The tears won’t stop. My eyes hurt, my face hurts, my body hurts, everywhere hurts. There’s no safe place to hide and there’s no way to lay, sit, or stand that doesn’t hurt.”

“The pain is enormous. But I know you’re out of yours and that brings me peace,” he added.

The rapper also recalled his late mother as a source of inspiration for him as he wrote, “The power of your plight to survive and protect us against all odds will forever be awe-inspiring. You were the definition of super-human… the context of which I gained gradually throughout my life.

More From Entertainment:

Courteney Cox spotted on dinner date with Johnny McDaid in Malibu

Courteney Cox spotted on dinner date with Johnny McDaid in Malibu
Prince William strikes a personal note at Emergency Services Mental Health Symposium

Prince William strikes a personal note at Emergency Services Mental Health Symposium
Britney Spears collaboration with The Weekend not happening

Britney Spears collaboration with The Weekend not happening
Machine Gun Kelly says he seeks musical advice from daughter Casie

Machine Gun Kelly says he seeks musical advice from daughter Casie

Meghan and Harry's 'biographer' starts blocking people on social media

Meghan and Harry's 'biographer' starts blocking people on social media
Kim Kardashian seems to be unimpressed with Kanye West's new narrative

Kim Kardashian seems to be unimpressed with Kanye West's new narrative
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson were 'very close' in most recent outing

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson were 'very close' in most recent outing
Kate Beckinsale gives her daughter Lily a shock with Madonna's racy picture

Kate Beckinsale gives her daughter Lily a shock with Madonna's racy picture
Raven-Symone to reunite with ‘Cheetah Girls’ co-star Adrienne Bailon in new show

Raven-Symone to reunite with ‘Cheetah Girls’ co-star Adrienne Bailon in new show
Grammy CEO defends nominating Marilyn Manson despite assault accusations

Grammy CEO defends nominating Marilyn Manson despite assault accusations
Thanksgiving 2021: check what stores are open and closed for shopping

Thanksgiving 2021: check what stores are open and closed for shopping
Thanksgiving 2021: Start time, performers for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade this year

Thanksgiving 2021: Start time, performers for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade this year

Latest

view all