 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Ayesha Omar, Ushna Shah call to abolish Karachi Zoo after lion dies

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Ushna and Ayesha called on authorities to shut the Karachi Zoo after the death of a rare white lion
Ushna and Ayesha called on authorities to shut the Karachi Zoo after the death of a rare white lion

Ushna Shah and Ayesha Omar have called on authorities to abolish the Karachi Zoo after a rare white lion died of pneumonia there on Wednesday.

Pictures and videos of the African white lion in deplorable conditions led to widespread backlash against Zoo authorities.

Sharing the same visuals on Twitter, Ayesha wrote, “Mortified to find out how animals are being kept in the #KarachiZoo, apparently because of lack of funds.”

Ayesha, who visited Africa recently, also took to her Instagram on Thursday to pen down a long note against the maltreatment of animals in zoos.

“My heart is completely broken since I saw this photo of the African King who died at the Karachi Zoo yesterday… Just look at his state. It’s affecting me very deeply,” she said.


Referring to the Zoo authorities’ claims that they don’t have enough funds to feed the animals, Ayesha asked, “What is the solution? We either start funds for the animals again or these animals need to be released, sent back safely and the zoo, shut down.”

Actor Ushna Shah echoed her sentiments in her own Twitter rant against the Karachi Zoo’s deplorable conditions.


“Sadly, my country… is not morally equipped to run zoos,” she said, while a post she reshared on Instagram read, “Overall, Pakistan has shown its inability to take care of animals - be it street dogs or wildlife. The zoos should be abolished immediately."

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor shares secret to fitness, nails intense yoga. Watch!

Kareena Kapoor shares secret to fitness, nails intense yoga. Watch!
Zahid Ahmed switches out lengthy caption for unique wish on wife's birthday

Zahid Ahmed switches out lengthy caption for unique wish on wife's birthday
If you dont want to serve your husband, don't get married: Hareem Shah

If you dont want to serve your husband, don't get married: Hareem Shah
Swara Bhasker begins process of adopting a child, on waiting list

Swara Bhasker begins process of adopting a child, on waiting list
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to have court marriage in Mumbai next week: report

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to have court marriage in Mumbai next week: report
Twinkle Khanna's version of Easy On Me will make Adele 'roll off to the deep end'

Twinkle Khanna's version of Easy On Me will make Adele 'roll off to the deep end'
Salman Khan papped with family at Salim Khan's birthday party

Salman Khan papped with family at Salim Khan's birthday party
Abhishek Bachchan wants to make his dad Amitabh Bachchan proud: 'I'm his son and biggest fan'

Abhishek Bachchan wants to make his dad Amitabh Bachchan proud: 'I'm his son and biggest fan'
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan poses with Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan poses with Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan

Hrithik Roshan lauds web space for breaking 'fixed mould of a superstar'

Hrithik Roshan lauds web space for breaking 'fixed mould of a superstar'

John Abraham gets emotional as he recalls visiting Amitabh Bachchan’s house

John Abraham gets emotional as he recalls visiting Amitabh Bachchan’s house
AR Rahman's daughter amazes with spiritual singing at Dubai Expo 2020

AR Rahman's daughter amazes with spiritual singing at Dubai Expo 2020

Latest

view all