Friday Nov 26 2021
'Harry Potter' actor Scarlett Byrne is expecting twins

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Harry Potter actor Scarlett Byrne and her husband Cooper Hefner are expecting twins this spring, the couple revealed on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Scarlett shared the happy news along with a lovely photo with the husband and daughter.

Scarlett and Cooper Hefner are already parents to one-year-old daughter Betsy.

Scarlett, 31, who played Pansy Parkinson in the much-loved film series, took to Instagram and revealed, “Thankful for our growing family. Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving.”

Cooper also turned to social media and said, “Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring. We couldn’t be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins. A very Happy Thanksgiving to all!”


