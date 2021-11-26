 
entertainment
Friday Nov 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga reveals inside details on playing Patrizia Reggiani in 'House of Gucci'

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Gaga revealed tips on how she did method acting for playing Patrizia Reggiani
Gaga revealed tips on how she did method acting for playing Patrizia Reggiani

Lady Gaga is spilling the beans on how she geared up for her character in House of Gucci. 

The A Star is Born actress revealed tips on how she did method acting for Patrizia Reggiani.

“There’s a sort of idea around method acting that it’s crazy and that we’re crazy. But I think that for those of us who commit ourselves to method acting there’s something about us that is just fully committing ourselves to the art on a cellular level," Gaga told Stephen Colbert.

"That we’re deeply entrenched in this immersive experience. I feel it when I sing, I feel it when I make music, and I feel it when I’m acting” she said in defence of her method-acting technique.

She also added that “it was easy for me to stay in character all the time. When I called my mother, when I called my father. Like singing, like a musical instrument or a muscle, it allowed me to become comfortable with speaking in a way where it would be natural to me… I’m not saying that that’s the way to do it, it’s just how I do it.”

More From Entertainment:

Dwayne Johnson gives a funny warning to fans on tour of celebrity homes, watch

Dwayne Johnson gives a funny warning to fans on tour of celebrity homes, watch
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton celebrate first married Thanksgiving in Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton celebrate first married Thanksgiving in Oklahoma
Newlywed Paris Hilton drops emotional note on Thanksgiving: 'I became a wife'

Newlywed Paris Hilton drops emotional note on Thanksgiving: 'I became a wife'
Michael B. Jordan drops by at beau Lori Harvey's family Thanksgiving dinner

Michael B. Jordan drops by at beau Lori Harvey's family Thanksgiving dinner
‘Harry Potter’ actor Scarlett Byrne is expecting twins

‘Harry Potter’ actor Scarlett Byrne is expecting twins
Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID-19 amid vacation to Italy

Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID-19 amid vacation to Italy

S.Korean fans head overseas to catch first BTS concert since the pandemic

S.Korean fans head overseas to catch first BTS concert since the pandemic
Sources reveal Queen Elizabeth’s updated plans for Christmas

Sources reveal Queen Elizabeth’s updated plans for Christmas
Prince William reveals how Prince George, Charlotte impacted his emergency job

Prince William reveals how Prince George, Charlotte impacted his emergency job
The Queen’s favorite caller info exposed: ‘If he calls she answers’

The Queen’s favorite caller info exposed: ‘If he calls she answers’
Meghan Markle’s lawyer’s take on BBC documentary ‘struck a chord’ with the Firm

Meghan Markle’s lawyer’s take on BBC documentary ‘struck a chord’ with the Firm
Prince William blasted for ‘racist, out of touch’ comments on the African population

Prince William blasted for ‘racist, out of touch’ comments on the African population

Latest

view all