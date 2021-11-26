Lady Gaga reveals inside details on playing Patrizia Reggiani in 'House of Gucci'

Gaga revealed tips on how she did method acting for playing Patrizia Reggiani

Lady Gaga is spilling the beans on how she geared up for her character in House of Gucci.

The A Star is Born actress revealed tips on how she did method acting for Patrizia Reggiani.

“There’s a sort of idea around method acting that it’s crazy and that we’re crazy. But I think that for those of us who commit ourselves to method acting there’s something about us that is just fully committing ourselves to the art on a cellular level," Gaga told Stephen Colbert.

"That we’re deeply entrenched in this immersive experience. I feel it when I sing, I feel it when I make music, and I feel it when I’m acting” she said in defence of her method-acting technique.

She also added that “it was easy for me to stay in character all the time. When I called my mother, when I called my father. Like singing, like a musical instrument or a muscle, it allowed me to become comfortable with speaking in a way where it would be natural to me… I’m not saying that that’s the way to do it, it’s just how I do it.”