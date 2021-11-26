 
Friday Nov 26 2021
Punjab govt allows deployment of Rangers for Lahore’s NA-133 by-election

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Rangers officials deployed near a polling station. Photo: file
Rangers officials deployed near a polling station. Photo: file
  • Punjab home department responds to ECP's request for deployment of Rangers for NA-133 by-polls.
  • CCTV cameras will also be installed at polling stations to monitor polling process.
  • CCTV cameras will also be installed at polling stations to monitor polling process.

The Punjab home department has approved the deployment of Rangers along with police during the NA-133 Lahore by-election, Geo News reported, citing sources, Friday.

According to the sources, the Election Commission had sought deployment of Rangers on the polling day for the NA-133 by-election.

The by-election for Lahore's NA-133 constituency is scheduled to take place on November 5.

The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik who had died of heart complications on October 11.

The provincial election commission had formally submitted an application to the Punjab home department in this regard last week.

According to the Punjab election commission, there are 254 polling stations in the constituency. Out of these, 199 polling stations have been declared sensitive. Closed-circuit television cameras will also be installed at the polling stations.

The total number of voters in NA-133 is 440,485.

