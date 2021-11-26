 
entertainment
Hailey Bieber ends her Thanksgiving night with this iconic 'Friends' episode

Hailey Bieber ends her Thanksgiving night with this iconic 'Friends' episode

American model Hailey Bieber is spending a cosy Thanksgiving with husband Justin Bieber.

The 25-year-old model turned to her Instagram on Thursday to document the special holiday with a delicious Turkey spread at her LA home.

The diva also added a note marking the day, paying gratitude for all the blessings in her life.

"Happy day of gratitude and thankfulness Feeling very grateful for all the people in my life that continue to make me feel loved, supported and encouraged," wrote Hailey.

In another photo, Hailey gave fans a glimpse of her dinner table for the night. "Very happy gal," she captioned the clip.

However, what really caught the attention of millions of her fans was her day end activity that involved watching the iconic show Friends. The model and her singer husband were spotted watching the episode where Monica (Courteney Cox) and Ross( David Sachwimmer) fight over football.

Take a look:

