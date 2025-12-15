Paddy McGuinness confirms Christmas together with ex wife Christine

The TV presenter and the model announced their separation in July 2022 after 11 years of marriage

Paddy McGuinness has shared interesting insights into his broken family following his shock split from ex-wife Christine.

The TV presenter, 52, and the model, 37, shocked fans when they announced their separation in July 2022 after 11 years of marriage.

Despite the split, the former couple decided to co-parent their three children and continue living together in the family home.

Now, in a new interview, Paddy revealed that he and Christine will spend the Christmas together for the sake of their children -11-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and seven-year-old Felicity.

He told The Sun: 'I feel for people who separate. Separations are a tough experience for anyone to go through.

'So if you can come out of it as friends and still get on and do the best for your kids, it’s a bonus.

When asked if they would spend Christmas Day together, he replied: 'Of course, because both of our families are our children’s relatives. Our children are always happy to see all of our family. Like Christine, all three of Paddy's children have been diagnosed with autism.

Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a neurodevelopmental condition which affects how a person communicates, interacts with others and experiences the world.