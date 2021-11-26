 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Cirkus’ gets a release date, find out here

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Cirkus’ gets a release date, find out here
Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Cirkus’ gets a release date, find out here

Ranveer Singh is all geared-up to put forward a stunning on-screen performance once again as his film Cirkus finalised its release date.

An Indian film critic, Taran Adarsh announced on Twitter today that the comedy will hit theatres on July 15, 2022.

The Padmaavat star is collaborating with Rohit Shetty for a third time for a project, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge and Varun Sharma.

Shetty, while talking with ETimes, got candid about the film as he said, “Cirkus' is a very different film, and has a lot of special effects. We will be going to Ooty to complete the film, and then will plan for the release.”

The Chennai Express director also talked about working with Singh as he added. “Ranveer is a fabulous actor and is like my brother; we have mutual respect and love for each other. He is a great guy and a complete actor."

"He can do a 'Lootere' can also play Simmba and Bajirao. He is a fabulous actor of our generation,” he added

More From Showbiz:

Shahveer Jafry, wife Ayesha make Maldives look romantic: See Photos

Shahveer Jafry, wife Ayesha make Maldives look romantic: See Photos
Indian builds Taj Mahal replica home for wife

Indian builds Taj Mahal replica home for wife
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra’ gets release date

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra’ gets release date
Abhishek Bachchan takes a dig at actors who say awards don’t matter

Abhishek Bachchan takes a dig at actors who say awards don’t matter
Ayeza Khan's Cinderella avatar will remind you of the Disney fairytale

Ayeza Khan's Cinderella avatar will remind you of the Disney fairytale
Salman Khan wins hearts as he stops to take blessings of an elderly fan

Salman Khan wins hearts as he stops to take blessings of an elderly fan
'Roads Should Be Made Like Katrina Kaif’s Cheeks': Indian Minister

'Roads Should Be Made Like Katrina Kaif’s Cheeks': Indian Minister
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh drop '83' teaser: Watch Here

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh drop '83' teaser: Watch Here
Priyanka Chopra receives a nod from Anushka Sharma for roasting Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra receives a nod from Anushka Sharma for roasting Nick Jonas

Wedding Bells! Supermodel Mushk Kaleem getting married to beau Nadir

Wedding Bells! Supermodel Mushk Kaleem getting married to beau Nadir
Anushka Sharma stuns in latest sun-kissed photos

Anushka Sharma stuns in latest sun-kissed photos
Kareena Kapoor shares secret to fitness, nails intense yoga. Watch!

Kareena Kapoor shares secret to fitness, nails intense yoga. Watch!

Latest

view all