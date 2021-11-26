Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Cirkus’ gets a release date, find out here

Ranveer Singh is all geared-up to put forward a stunning on-screen performance once again as his film Cirkus finalised its release date.

An Indian film critic, Taran Adarsh announced on Twitter today that the comedy will hit theatres on July 15, 2022.

The Padmaavat star is collaborating with Rohit Shetty for a third time for a project, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge and Varun Sharma.

Shetty, while talking with ETimes, got candid about the film as he said, “Cirkus' is a very different film, and has a lot of special effects. We will be going to Ooty to complete the film, and then will plan for the release.”

The Chennai Express director also talked about working with Singh as he added. “Ranveer is a fabulous actor and is like my brother; we have mutual respect and love for each other. He is a great guy and a complete actor."

"He can do a 'Lootere' can also play Simmba and Bajirao. He is a fabulous actor of our generation,” he added