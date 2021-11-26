 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 26 2021
Vicky Kaushal’s cousin denies rumours of December wedding with Katrina Kaif

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Kaushal's cousin has categorically denied reports of him marrying Katrina days before their rumoured wedding

Reports about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tying the knot in December have been rife for months, however, the groom-to-be’s cousin has categorically denied them days before the rumoured wedding.

Hindi language publication Dainik Bhaskar recently reached out to Dr. Upasana Vohra, a cousin of Kaushal’s, who reduced the reports to 'just rumours' saying, "The marriage is not taking place.”

“If such a thing happens, they will announce it. In Bollywood, such rumours are often circulated and later it turns out that it was something else. They are just temporary rumours,” she added.

According to Vohra, she has had a talk with her “brother” Kaushal recently, who has told her that “there is nothing like that”.

“I don't want to comment on this issue anymore, but the marriage is not taking place at the moment,” concluded Vohra.

We guess we’ll have to wait and watch if Kaushal’s family or the rumour mills are to be believed. 

Until then, mark your calendars for December 9, which is when the wedding will be taking place according to Pinkvilla. 

