Lt Gen Nigar Johar becomes Pakistan's first female colonel commandant

Army chief Gen Bajwa pins badges of new rank on Lt Gen Nigar's uniform to formally appoint her Colonel Commandant of Army Medical Corps.



Lieutenant General Nigar Johar has been appointed as Colonel Commandant of Army Medical Corps (AMC), the first female ever to serve the post, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Friday.



The military’s media wing, in a statement, said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa pinned the badges of the new rank on Lt Gen Johar’s uniform during a ceremony at AMC Centre to formally install her to the new post.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen Bajwa said that the appointment of Lt Gen Johar as the first female army official to have three stars on her uniform is “indeed, a matter of immense pride for Pakistan Army and the country”.



Gen Bajwa also lauded AMC’s contributions in ensuring high standards of healthcare in peace and war.

“AMC has always answered the call of duty during natural calamities, both inland and abroad. Our doctors and paramedical staff have been the frontline warriors against COVID-19, displaying exemplary commitment and resolve for the safety and well-being of the people of Pakistan,” he said.

He concluded by saying that keeping pace with the rapid advancements in medical science is imperative for doctors and paramedics to keep themselves at par with the modern militaries and best healthcare practices across the globe.

Gen Bajwa also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada at the AMC Centre on the occasion and offered fateha.