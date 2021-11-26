 
sports
Friday Nov 26 2021
Web Desk

Which Pakistani cricketers will not be part of series against West Indies?

Web Desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

The Pakistan cricket squad poses for a group selfie — Twitter
Some of the most experienced players of the Pakistan cricket squad will not be playing the upcoming series against the West Indies as they are not part of the plan devised by the selection committee, sources told Geo News on Friday.

According to sources within the committee, all-rounder Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, wicket-keeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed, and bowler Imad Wasim are not part of the national selection committee's plan for the home series against the West Indies, which is set to start on December 13 in Karachi.

Speaking to Geo News, the sources further said that the final selection of players has not been done yet and the matter is still under deliberation.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja's input regarding the selection is also being taken into consideration, the sources said, adding that the squad will be announced after the conclusion of the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh.

The sources said that both Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have decided to voluntarily withdraw from the series.

On the other hand, the sources added that while both players have volunteered not to play against the West Indies series, they are not part of the selection committee's future plan for other tournaments either. Citing the reason behind the decision, the sources said that the committee wants to try a new combination of players in the team.

The West Indies will be arriving in Pakistan to play three one-day and three T20 international matches against Men in Green. The matches will continue from Monday, December 13 to December 22, and will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

