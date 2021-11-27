Pictures: Kourtney Kardashian takes kids on Thanksgiving ski trip

Kourtney Kardashian recently went on a ski trip alongside her kids for an annual Thanksgiving getaway.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star booked the trip for her and her three children, sons Mason Dash, 11, Reign Aston, 6, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 9.

The proud mom even shared glimpses of the entire holiday fun over on her Instagram account.

Check it out below:

For those unversed, Kourtney shares her three children with her ex Scott Disick whom she dated on and off from 2006 to 2015.





