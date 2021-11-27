 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Pictures: Kourtney Kardashian takes kids on Thanksgiving ski trip

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Pictures: Kourtney Kardashian takes kids on Thanksgiving ski trip
Pictures: Kourtney Kardashian takes kids on Thanksgiving ski trip

Kourtney Kardashian recently went on a ski trip alongside her kids for an annual Thanksgiving getaway.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star booked the trip for her and her three children, sons Mason Dash, 11, Reign Aston, 6, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 9.

The proud mom even shared glimpses of the entire holiday fun over on her Instagram account.

Check it out below:

For those unversed, Kourtney shares her three children with her ex Scott Disick whom she dated on and off from 2006 to 2015.


More From Entertainment:

Mindy Kaling weighs in on Thanksgiving family traditions: ‘Mom loved it’

Mindy Kaling weighs in on Thanksgiving family traditions: ‘Mom loved it’
Chrissy Teigen weighs in on first sober Thanksgiving dinner

Chrissy Teigen weighs in on first sober Thanksgiving dinner
Hilaria Baldwin recalls ‘overwhelming’ struggles during challenging year’

Hilaria Baldwin recalls ‘overwhelming’ struggles during challenging year’
Kanye West addresses Kim Kardashian’s ‘embarrassment’ over his presidential run

Kanye West addresses Kim Kardashian’s ‘embarrassment’ over his presidential run
Adele weighs in on growing friendship with Drake: ‘My biggest gifts’

Adele weighs in on growing friendship with Drake: ‘My biggest gifts’
Meghan Markle privacy case: verdict likely on Thursday

Meghan Markle privacy case: verdict likely on Thursday

Adele tops UK album and singles chart

Adele tops UK album and singles chart
Dwayne The Rock Johnson to receive 'People's Champion Award'

Dwayne The Rock Johnson to receive 'People's Champion Award'

House of Gucci’s broken family capitalism

House of Gucci’s broken family capitalism
Mark Hoppus reflects on cancer battle in Thanksgiving message

Mark Hoppus reflects on cancer battle in Thanksgiving message

Seth Meyers makes surprise announcement of welcoming third child

Seth Meyers makes surprise announcement of welcoming third child

Latest

view all