Shoaib Malik says 'not thinking about retirement at all'

Saturday Nov 27 2021
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Cricketer Shoaib Malik speaks at the launch of his perfume.
  • Shoaib Malik said skipper Babar Azam wants him in the squad.
  • Veteran cricketer says he has no plan to retire anytime soon. 
  • Shoaib wants to be part of the team that will play the ODI World Cup.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former cricket captain Shoaib Malik has said that he has discussed his future plan with Babar Azam who “needs him in the squad”.

Speaking at the launch of his perfume brand in Karachi, along with his wife Sania Mirza, Malik said that he doesn’t want to drag around unnecessarily, but retirement is not in his immediate plans at the moment.

“I am not thinking about retirement at all,” he said.

“And this is not just my decision, the team captain also wants me in the team. I did discuss plans with him and Babar told me that he wants me so that he could prepare replacements and develop new players,” the former captain said.

The experienced all-rounder said that he has achieved a lot in his long career but there’s one thing that he’s missing in his cabinet.

When asked what’s that, Shoaib Malik said Cricket World Cup.

“The 50-overs world cup was something that I wanted to win but I couldn’t. I’ve been part of T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy wins, but couldn’t win the one-day World Cup,” he said.

Shoaib Malik announced his retirement from ODIs in 2019 after Pakistan’s campaign ended miserably without reaching the top four.

Recalling Pakistan’s performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, the former captain said that every player gave his best to win this cup, but it wasn’t just their day in the semi-finals.

“We all wanted to win the cup, we all gave our best, but at the end of the day its game and one has to win and one loses, we were on the losing side in the semi-finals, unfortunately,” he said.

Replying to a question, Shoaib Malik said that he has hardly spent 3 or 4 years with his wife Sania Mirza in the married life of around 12 years due to professional commitments.

“Sometimes I am busy with Cricket and sometimes she’s busy with Tennis. And, this is something that I miss – opportunity to spend the time with family,” he mentioned.

‘Have always been received warmly in Karachi’

While responding to a question, Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza said she has come to Karachi many times and have always been received warmly here.

“I want to win two more grand slams before retirement,” she added.

