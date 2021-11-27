Janhvi Kapoor shares her experience of working with father Boney for ‘Milli’

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared her experience of working with producer father Boney Kapoor as she wrapped up shooting of film Milli, the first project with the dad.



The Dostana 2 actor took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note of gratitude for Boney.

Sharing BTS photos from the sets of Milli, Janhvi said, “It’s a wrap! #Milli. My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up.”

She further said, “That isn’t the only reason this film is so special to me- it’s been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like @mathukuttyxavier sir. Thank you and @noblebabuthomas for your guidance and patience. For reinstating my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard enough, however tough the journey is- it’s still the closest thing to magic. And it’s worth everything.”

“I hope you guys feel the same way when you see the film! And I hope we make you proud papa. thank you for this journey,” Janhvi concluded.

