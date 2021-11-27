 
Saturday Nov 27 2021
‘Bench': Usman Mukhtar releases directorial debut short film starring Rubya Chaudhry

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

 ‘Bench’ is a heartbreakingly beautiful story of a young couple.

Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay famed actor Usman Mukhtar released his directorial debut short film Bench on Youtube Thursday.

The 12-minute-long short film features Usman Mukhtar and Rubya Chaudhry as a couple who are at a crossroads of their marriage and skeptical about their future.

The writer is Ali Mudar and the film started off with a drone shot of lush greenery later shifting the focus to Chaudhry’s character, who plays the wife, and Mukhtar’s character, who plays the husband, once again met at their favourite spot to resolve their conflict.

Watch video:

Both the actors have pulled off their characters, successfully delivering an emotional and all-too-real story of love, loss, and release.

As a director, Mukhtar has offered the audience a brilliant and emotionally-raw short film. However, the film is book-ended by two songs sung by Natasha Humera Ejaz,

For those unversed, Bench was also shortlisted for the Cannes International Independent Film Festival in September.

