Saturday Nov 27 2021
By
Web Desk

In meeting with CM Buzdar, PTI’s Aleem Khan submits his resignation as Punjab minister

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Aleem Khan submits his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.
  • PTI's senior leader Aleem Khan submits his resignation as Punjab minister for food to CM Usman Buzdar.
  • Aleem Khan tells the chief minister that he is tendering his resignation to ensure the impartiality of his news channel.
  • Punjab CM lauds the services of Aleem Khan as a senior minister.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Aleem Khan Saturday met with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and submitted his resignation as provincial minister for food.

During the meeting, Aleem Khan told the chief minister that he was tendering his resignation due to his personal engagements and to ensure the impartiality of his news channel.

A day earlier, Aleem Khan had tweeted, “I convinced PM Imran Khan in today’s meeting that it is necessary for me not to hold any government post to ensure neutrality and impartiality of his news channel.

The PTI leader had maintained that he was thankful to the prime minister as he accepted his request.

Lauding the services of Aleem Khan as a senior cabinet member, CM Usman Buzdar said that he, being food minister, rendered outstanding services and always played a positive role in tackling the crisis.

Terming Aleem Khan “assets of the party [PTI]”, the chief minister said that his services will always be remembered.

