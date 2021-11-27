'Shehzada': Kartik Aaryan papped at sets of new film

 
Kartik Aaryan’s new look appears promising as always.

Kartik Aaryan’s new look has been leaked from the set of his forthcoming movie Shehzada on Friday.

The Dhamaka actor recently got snapped from the film’s sets in a new look and has made its fans quite thrilled about his next movie.

The leaked photos from Shehzada confirm that Kartik will be seen in a new avatar in the film wearing a white kurta, an earring, and sporting a beard.

However, this time the actor will share screen space with Kriti Sanon.

The actor has a slew of movies lined up and recently reached Delhi to shoot for the movie which is directed by Rohit Dhawan.

Shehzada also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedkar in key roles. The film’s tagline is 'He Returns Home'. Announcing the new film, Kartik wrote,

"#Shehzada. Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince @kritisanon #RohitDhawan (sic)."

Kartik is on a winning streak as his latest movie Dhamaka is applauded by the fans and the actor delivered a dhamakedaar performance in it.

Recently, the actor took to his verified Instagram handle and posted a snap from the film extending gratitude to the fans for making the film trend at the number one spot.


