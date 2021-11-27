BTS groove to their song ‘Butter’ on LA streets, watch video

BTS turned the streets of Los Angeles to their stage as they put on an stunning performance to promote their song Butter.

The K-pop group, dressed up in black and yellow suits, collaborated with James Corden, to surprise fans near Genesee Avenue and Beverly Boulevard intersection.

A video, shot by a fan, surfaced online in which the seven handsome Korean men can be seen grooving to their up-beat song as they stopped the traffic.

The Boy With Luv hit-makers were in LA last week for American Music Awards (AMAs) to receive three major honours at the prestigious event.



The group is currently gearing-up for its first offline concert post coronavirus breakout at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday.