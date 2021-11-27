Pakistan to send life-saving drugs to Afghanistan after visiting delegation's request

Afghanistan's Minister for Public Health Dr Qalandar Jihad. — Photo courtesy CGTN

Afghanistan's health ministry has requested Pakistan to provide the country life-saving drugs on an emergency footing.

Sources told Geo News that Afghanistan's Minister for Public Health Dr Qalandar Jihad, along with a delegation, met government and non-government figures during a recently concluded trip to Pakistan.

The meetings included one with representatives from Pakistan's Ministry of Health during which the Afghan delegation made the request for an immediate provision of life-saving medicines, as well as described the conditions of hospitals in Afghanistan, which have been rendered dysfunctional amid the recent political turmoil in the country.

With international non-governmental organisations exiting the country following its takeover by the Taliban, the Afghan delegation requested the government to provide training to the country's technicians, nurses, and paramedical staff.



It was also requested that given the steady arrival of patients from Afghanistan to Pakistan, the strength of Pakistani doctors at the Chaman and Torkham borders be ramped up to four times the current count.

Responding to the request, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) promised the Afghan government multiple containers of life-saving drugs.

The Afghan delegation is currently in Qatar's Doha, where they will make a similar request so the needs of the country's health sector can be addressed.

The delegation is expected to return to Pakistan in two weeks and hold further meetings with Pakistani officials.





