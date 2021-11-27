 
pakistan
Saturday Nov 27 2021
By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Pakistan to send life-saving drugs to Afghanistan after visiting delegation's request

By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Afghanistans Minister for Public Health Dr Qalandar Jihad. — Photo courtesy CGTN
Afghanistan's Minister for Public Health Dr Qalandar Jihad. — Photo courtesy CGTN

Afghanistan's health ministry has requested Pakistan to provide the country life-saving drugs on an emergency footing.

Sources told Geo News that Afghanistan's Minister for Public Health Dr Qalandar Jihad, along with a delegation, met government and non-government figures during a recently concluded trip to Pakistan.

The meetings included one with representatives from Pakistan's Ministry of Health during which the Afghan delegation made the request for an immediate provision of life-saving medicines, as well as described the conditions of hospitals in Afghanistan, which have been rendered dysfunctional amid the recent political turmoil in the country.

With international non-governmental organisations exiting the country following its takeover by the Taliban, the Afghan delegation requested the government to provide training to the country's technicians, nurses, and paramedical staff.

It was also requested that given the steady arrival of patients from Afghanistan to Pakistan, the strength of Pakistani doctors at the Chaman and Torkham borders be ramped up to four times the current count.

Responding to the request, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) promised the Afghan government multiple containers of life-saving drugs.

The Afghan delegation is currently in Qatar's Doha, where they will make a similar request so the needs of the country's health sector can be addressed.

The delegation is expected to return to Pakistan in two weeks and hold further meetings with Pakistani officials.


More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Bar Council restores former IHC judge Shaukat Siddiqui's license

Pakistan Bar Council restores former IHC judge Shaukat Siddiqui's license
Pakistan bans entry from six southern African countries, Hong Kong over Omicron fears

Pakistan bans entry from six southern African countries, Hong Kong over Omicron fears
Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan as terrorists target military post

Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan as terrorists target military post
Dollar upsurge against rupee a sign of 'economic devastation': Shahbaz Sharif

Dollar upsurge against rupee a sign of 'economic devastation': Shahbaz Sharif

IHC moved to form commission to probe alleged Nisar audio leak, allegations against judiciary

IHC moved to form commission to probe alleged Nisar audio leak, allegations against judiciary
Issue of Nasla Tower as much a problem for Karachi as it is for us: ABAD chairman

Issue of Nasla Tower as much a problem for Karachi as it is for us: ABAD chairman
Fawad says PML-N obtained affidavits of

Fawad says PML-N obtained affidavits of "party's choice" after Shamim's appointment
Pakistan bashes RSS chief for 'highly provocative' remarks on Partition

Pakistan bashes RSS chief for 'highly provocative' remarks on Partition
In meeting with CM Buzdar, PTI’s Aleem Khan submits his resignation as Punjab minister

In meeting with CM Buzdar, PTI’s Aleem Khan submits his resignation as Punjab minister
Child pornography suspects do not deserve bail: SC

Child pornography suspects do not deserve bail: SC
Privatisation of state-owned enterprises: Will it serve the purpose?

Privatisation of state-owned enterprises: Will it serve the purpose?
What happened to the Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund?

What happened to the Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund?

Latest

view all