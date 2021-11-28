Queen only attends calls from these royals within the Firm: Find out

'Apparently, the Queen has two people who she speaks to the most on her phones,' said royal commentator

Queen Elizabeth only picks up the phone if any one of the two royals from The Firm are on the line.



As revealed by royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti, “Apparently, the Queen has two people who she speaks to the most on her phones and she also apparently has a mobile phone which is said to be Samsung packed with anti-hacker encryption by MI6 so nobody can hack into her phone."

He said on the Royally Us podcast, “But the two people she phones the most is said to be her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren.”

Amid her fragile health condition, the 95-year-old monarch will reportedly host the Royal Family at Sandringham House for Christmas.

“The Queen has told everyone she is feeling far better of late and is very much looking forward to welcoming them for Christmas,” a source told the Daily Mail on Thursday.

She was referring to the handful of health scares she gave the world this year, including a hospital stay for “testing," the source said.