Iqra Aziz takes us through a day in the life of a new parent: Watch

Iqra Aziz takes us through a day in the life of a new parent

Actor Iqra Aziz has recently been enjoying her motherhood period and this is what we can see in her Instagram feeds. Thankfully, she's been keeping us updated via social media.

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat famed actress has recently shared a Vlog 10-minute long to document her whole day in the life of a new mom.

Here are a few takeaways from her recent video.



The actress revealed his son's Kabir Sleeping pattern, “So it’s 6:30 in the morning and Kabir wants to play,” the actor said sleepily in her new vlog.

Suno Chanda further added that asking for help is a great idea as she does not feel hesitant to ask for help from mom and sister.

With teary eyes, Iqra said,



“Sometimes things get way too difficult, it’s tiring and upsetting and this is motherhood. There are emotions and lots of other things but it’s most certainly not easy.”





She further added that looking for yourself must be the goal Aziz said while having a bowl full of it.



To sum it, Aziz also talked about her some guilt-free me time’ watching a show or a movie or snacking on junk food at the end of the vlog.



Watch video:







