Sajal Aly gushes over bond with Janhvi Kapoor and family

Actor Sajal Aly is discussing the unique bond that she shares with late Indian actor Sridevi and her family, including daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

Speaking in a recent interview during the promotions of her film Khel Khel Mein, Sajal shared that she is aware of her popularity in India and adores when co-star Sridevi's daughter Janhvi praises her work.

"I think I'm very lucky. When I did 'Mom' with Sridevi Ji in India, I had a chance to build a relationship with her family on a personal level. We did not have a professional dynamic with each other," shared Sajal.

Speaking further about her connection with the Gunjan Saxena star, Sajal talked about how her mother and Sri Devi passed away one after the other.

"Only a few days after my mom passed away, Sri ma'am also passed away. But I feel that her love and the memories will always remain with me," concluded Sajal.

Take a look:







