Kartik Aryan waves to fan who calls him 'Bhai': Watch

Kartik Aaryan is embracing his die heart fans

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s new video has surfaced on the internet wherein the actor stepped out of his car in a crowded Delhi street to greet his fans.

The actor is currently busy with the shooting of his forthcoming movie Shehzada and amidst it, the new video has been shared on a paparazzo account.

In the video, it could be seen that Kartik stepped out of his car and the fans surrounded him and started yelling his name he waved them back as it seems he is enjoying his stardom.

The video further details Kartik is standing in front of his car with the door open and a large crowd has gathered around him hoping to catch a sight of the actor.

One fan who appears to be taking the video, repeatedly calling out to the actor as ‘Kartik bhai’, to which he finally responds.

Kartik smiles and waves at the fan who is ecstatic to have been recognised by the Dhamaka actor.

Watch video:







