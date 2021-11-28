 
Rakhi Sawant shocks Salman Khan with husband Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan was left stunned after Rakhi Sawant entered the show with alleged husband Ritesh.

Rakhi, who comes back as a wild card entry brings along her engineer husband, who also asked contestants some burning questions.

However, Salman who could not refrain from the question, asked Rakhi, “Is he really your husband, or have you hired him?” to which Rakhi replied, “No, no, he is my ‘pati parmeshwar', my only husband.” He later accepted her claim.

Ritesh then shared that he lives in Belgium. He said, “Rakhi never lies. Whatever she has said, it’s 100 percent true. It was my fault that I couldn’t accept her before, as I was too cautious with my profession and asked her to hold off. It was Rakhi’s maturity to adhere to this, and I asked her to not make my photos viral, and she had to face a lot of insults because of this,” as reported by Indianexpress.com. 

