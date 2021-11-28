 
Tara Sutaria recalls reading lines from 'The Dirty Picture' with Ahan Shetty

Bollywood actors, Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty, who are gearing up for their upcoming film Tadap, recently reflected on their first meeting.

The duo has been in limelight since the film’s trailer was launch and now that the countdown of their appearance on box office has also started.

During an interview with Pinkvilla to talk about the much-anticipated movie, the stars shared a glimpse into their first meeting.

Shetty who is making his acting debut in the film expressed, “When I first met her we were actually doing a screen test. We did not know each other before that and I was a little nervous during the screen test.”

“I was trembling a little bit so they were making fun of me. But yeah, in terms of impression I thought she is a wonderful girl and since then we have gotten very comfortable with one another and now it is a completely different relationship,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sutaria shared, “We had a very interesting and lovely first meeting at the office and we read some lines from the dirty picture together so that was really fun. Now we are super comfortable and I think we just laugh at each other and make jokes.”

