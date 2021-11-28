 
Showbiz
Is Karishma Tanna getting married soon? Find out more

Wedding season seems to have taken Indian tinsel town by storm, with the latest addition being actor Karishma Tanna, according to recent reports.

Tanna is allegedly all set to marry businessman beau Varun Bangera with Ekta Kapoor’s latest Instagram post hinting at the same.

As rumours about Tanna and Bangera’s impending wedding circulate, Kapoor took to her Instagram stories recently to share glimpses from a recent party where she got together with the couple.

Sharing a specific video in which she’s seen pulling Tanna in, Kapoor attached a special message saying, “Congrats Varun and Karishma! Best wishes for an awesome future together.”


Speculation about Tanna tying the knot soon was fueled last month when friends of the couple took to social media to share congratulatory messages for them.

One friend even shared a picture of Tanna in Bangera’s arms with the message, “To infinity and beyond… Congratulations babies.”

Tanna was previously engaged to model Upen Patel but the two parted ways in 2017. 

