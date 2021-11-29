 
Centre lashes out at Sindh's local govt system

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar addresses the PTIs workers convention in Karachi. Photo: Twitter
  • Sindh's LG system does not empower people, says Asad Umar. 
  • "About time we launch a campaign for the rights of Karachi and people of Sindh," says Umar.  
  • Census has always been a problem in Karachi, acknowledges Asad Umar. 

ISLAMABAD: The PTI-led government at the Centre has rejected the Sindh government's local government (LG) system, saying that it did not empower people. 

Addressing a rally of PTI workers in Karachi, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said the PTI had filed a petition in court against the local government system. 

Umar lashed out at the Sindh government, slamming the recently passed Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021. 

"This bill [Sindh Local Government Bill] doesn’t give powers to the local government of Karachi or any other city in the province. It has been floated to create a fake local government system. We reject this bill and now it’s time that we launch a campaign for the rights of Karachi and the people of Sindh," he said. 

Speaking about Islamabad, the former finance minister disclosed that important sectors such as health, education, transport, tourism, water supply and sewerage departments would be headed by the mayor in the city. 

Umar acknowledged that the census had always been a problem in Karachi. He vowed that the new population census in the city would be completed by December 2022, adding that the government was receiving complaints about it as the people of Karachi hardly received jobs because of an outdated census. 

He said the prime minister wanted a census to be held every five years.

"A fair and transparent census will be conducted in Karachi," Umar said. The minister further stated that the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project will be completed within 10-12 days.

'Karachi's journey towards development has begun'

Umar said that the PTI-led government will resolve Karachi's transport issues as he announced that PM Imran Khan will inaugurate the project in Karachi in two weeks. "PM Imran Khan is coming [to Karachi] to solve the transportation issues of the citizens of Karachi," said Umar.

He said that "Karachi's journey towards development has begun". On September 19, public transport in Karachi got closer to getting a much-needed boost as a cargo ship carrying the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project buses entered Pakistani territory.

