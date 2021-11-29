 
pakistan
Monday Nov 29 2021
Veteran journalist Muhammad Ziauddin passes away

Monday Nov 29, 2021

A photo of veteran journalist Muhammad Ziauddin. Photo: file
  • Ziauddin passes away at 83 in Islamabad. 
  • He was associated with journalism for the past 60 years.
  • Veteran journalists, politicians pay tribute to iconic Ziauddin. 

Veteran Pakistani journalist Muhammad Ziauddin, who was associated with the media for the last couple of decades, has passed away. 

Born in 1938 in the Indian city of Madras, Ziauddin breathed his last at his Islamabad residence at the age of 83. 

Ziauddin's family migrated to Pakistan in 1952, five years after the Partition to Dhaka in then East Pakistan. Eight years later, in 1960, he shifted to Pakistan and remained here for the rest of his life. 

He was associated with journalism for almost 60 years and during his stint as a journalist, Ziauddin served as the editor of Dawn and The Express Tribune as well. 

After news of his death broke, several people paid tribute to Ziauddin on Twitter. 

As per The Express Tribunehis first job in the field of journalism was as a cub reporter at the Pakistan Press International (PPI). He then went on to work for the Pakistan Press Agency – and since then he worked at different news organisations in editorial positions with The Express Tribune being his last. 

In July 2014, Ziauddin resigned as the executive editor of the English daily and went on to work as a freelance journalist. 

