Monday Nov 29 2021
Raveena Tandon says equal pay for women in showbiz becoming a reality

Raveena Tandon is currently busy in her web debut series Aryanak and amidst it, she discussed the trend of women receiving equal pay in the industry and credited the OTT boom for being a driving force as reported by Hindustan Times.

The 47-year-old actress has recently opened up about the change in the industry as she said,

“The industry has most definitely changed for the better. And it is what I completely work for and I do find the change now, which is happening. Women are getting almost, I am not saying we (women) have got there, but we are getting an equal pay scale kind of situation”.

She further added, “It is because of the kind of roles that women are getting and the kind of cinema that is being made. Also, it is because the global audiences have opened up”.


